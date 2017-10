Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set For Kentucky Man Accused of Burglary October 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

In Vanderburgh County a trial date it set for a Kentucky man accused in a burglary last year.

Stephen Hape will go to trial January 31st.

He’s charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Deputies say neighbors led them to Hape taking items from a vacant home on Greendale Drive.

They say he told them he was taking the items to dump them for his boss.

Hape is due back in court January 8th.

