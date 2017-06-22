Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set for Former Evansville Teacher Charged with Voyeurism June 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The trial date is set for a former Holy Rosary Catholic School teacher charged with voyeurism. Evansville police arrested 26-year-old Ryan Belmonte last December for allegedly placing his cell phone in a tissue box to record a student going to the bathroom.

Officers say Belmonte was tutoring a student when that student went to use the bathroom and discovered a tissue box with a hole in it. Detectives said the boy stopped the video recording then told his parents about the incident.

Authorities say the child’s parents reported the incident to the school and law enforcement.

Investigators say Belmonte told them he recorded the student because he believed the student was using the bathroom to get out of tutoring and playing games on his phone.

Police say Belmonte admitted that he has secretly been recording students and adults using the bathroom in the teacher’s lounge since the beginning of the 2016 school year.

The Evansville Catholic Diocese fired Belmonte shortly after he was arrested in December.

His trial is scheduled for October 11th at 8 a.m.

