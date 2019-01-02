Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set for Sam’s Food Market Murder Suspect January 2nd, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

One of two teenagers charged in connection to the murder of man in July of last year has received a trial date.

16-year-old Paris Cornell is charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of Kevin Colon and will appear in court in March. Jahkei Mitchell, also 16-year-old years old, is being charged with murder and attempted robbery in the incident.

The incident occurred on July 18th, 2018 in the parking lot of Sam’s Food Market on Washington Avenue in Evansville. Evansville Police Department says Kevin Colon was shot in the chest and killed during an attempted robbery.

According to court records, Colon was trying to buy drugs from the teenagers when he was shot. Those records also show much of the incident was caught on surveillance video, however the actual shooting was not.

Cornell will appear in court on March 18th at 8:00AM.

