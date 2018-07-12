Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set for Man Facing Murder Charges July 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A trial date has been set for Noah Coleman,the man facing charges of murder and armed robbery from an incident that happened in January of this year.

Coleman was wanted by police in connection to an alleged shooting that killed D’Angelo White. According to Evansville Police, White crashed his car into a home on Washington Avenue after being shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital.

Coleman was arrested during a traffic stop back in April, when authorities found him hiding on the floor of the van that was pulled over.

His trial date is set for October 8th at 8:00AM with a pretrial conference scheduled for September 24th at 10:00AM.

Comments

comments