Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set For Jalil Fellows in 2017 Fatal Shooting July 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A trial date is set for one of two men charged in a 2017 fatal shooting. Jalil Fellows’ trial is set to begin February 19th, 2019.

Fellows is free as he awaits trial. He is charged with murder in connection to a drug deal gone bad outside of Rick’s Sports Bar in December 2017.

Police say fellows and co-defendant Earl Martin met Christopher Hoefling and Brandon Waldroup to buy weed. During the transaction, Waldroup was shot outside of the bar.

One day after the shooting police found Hoefling fatally shot in his vehicle.

Both Fellows and Martin face murder charges in the case.

Comments

comments