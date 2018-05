Home Indiana Trial Date Set for Former Substitute Teacher May 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh

A trial date has been set for Margaret Shively, a former Newburgh substitute teacher. She will appear in court October 29th at 8:30AM.

Shively is facing charges of strangulation and battery of a person under 14 years old with bodily injury.

The alleged crime happened while Shively was substitute teaching at Sharon Elementary School in Newburgh

Since the incident, she has been removed from her substitute teaching job permanently.

