Trial Date Set Man Accused of Murder at Evansville Inn and Suites June 4th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

A brother and sister are behind bars in relation to a murder at a hotel in Evansville. Paul William Phillips II was found dead in his room at the Evansville Inn and Suites off Highway 41 Friday night.

Steven Bailey and his sister Cheryl Rumsey have both been charged with murder in the incident.

Rumsey had apparently gotten into an argument that turned physical with Phillips, her boyfriend, the night of the murder. She was found by police outside of the hotel with blood on her feet and legs.

Allegedly both Bailey and Rumsey attacked Phillips, punching and kicking him several times.

A trial date for August 8th at 8 a.m. has been set. Both suspects are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

