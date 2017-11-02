Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set For Father Accused Of Hurting Baby November 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A trial date is set for the father accused of hurting his baby. Brandon Hutchinson is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

On August 14th, Hutchinson brought the baby to the hospital because he said the baby’s eyes weren’t opening and closing normally. Police say he denied knowing how the baby was hurt, but said he was the only adult home at the time of the injury.

The mother was working at the time of the incident.

Hutchinson told police in the past he would drop the baby onto a bed when he got angry.

During the interview, detectives say Hutchinson lacked emotion and didn’t show signs of concern.

The baby was air lifted to Riley Children’s Hospital, where he later died from those injuries.

Hutchinson is set to appear in court for a pretrial conference on February 5th at 10 a.m. His trial date is set for February 20th at 8 a.m.

Comments

comments