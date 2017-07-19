Trial Date Set for Evansville Shooting Suspect

A trial date is set for the man accused in a shooting in Vanderburgh County. Demario White faced a judge, and his bond was reduced from $250,000 to $100,000.

White is accused of shooting someone in the 3900 block of Jackson Avenue on May 15th. The victim in the shooting was shot several times, but survived.

White was on the run, but shortly after police asked for the public’s help they were able to locate and arrest him.

White is facing aggravated battery with a firearm charges. His trial is scheduled for October 25th.

