Trial Date Set in Child Neglect Case

A trial date is set for one of two people charged with neglect of a dependent in Posey County. Samantha Burris and Richard Kennedy were arrested October 4th after a child was injured while they were babysitting.

Indiana State Police say Kennedy and Burris were watching Nyla Brantley of Newburgh when they called the parents and said something was wrong.

Police say Nyla died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital days after the incident. Nyla’s grandma and great aunt were at Tuesday’s hearing and say they will be following the case closely.

Earlene Harris, the grandmother of Nyla, says, “We just want justice for my baby. We want justice for Nyla. She was hurt really bad. And we just ask that you guys pray for the family and I want to thank the pastor for being here for my family and justice will be served in the name of Jesus.”

Burris will be back in court February 3rd with a jury trial set to begin July 17th.

Kennedy is set to appear in court on November 27th at 9 a.m.

