Trial Date Reset For Union County Judge Executive Jenkins

The trial date is reset for Union County Judge Executive Jody Jenkins. He’s heading to trial in connection to a federal fraud indictment.

He was set to be back in court in early December facing four counts of fraud. However, that date has now been pushed back. Jenkins pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The indictment stems back to 2014, claiming Jenkins took $20,000 in kickbacks in exchange for purchasing heavy equipment and other items.

Instead of heading to trial in Owensboro on December 6th he’s been granted a motion to continue until May 21st of 2018.

