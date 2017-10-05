Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Reset For Man Accused Of Killing Halee Rathgeber October 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh

The trial date for the man charged with the murder of a USI nursing student is reset. Isaiah Hagan’s attorney filed a motion to continue the trial because he needs more time.

Hagan is accused of killing Halee Rathgeber on April 24th. Her body was found near the Alcoa soccer complex and she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Hagan is charged with murder, robbery, and obstruction of justice in the death of Halee Rathgeber.

Prosecutors are still seeking life without the chance of parole in this case.

Hagan is scheduled to go to trial on January 16, 2018.

