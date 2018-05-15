Date Confirmed for Isaiah Hagan In Second Murder Trial

Isaiah Hagan appeared in court in Warrick County this morning before his second trial for the murder of Halee Rathgeber.

Hagan is accused of killing 20-year-old USI student Halee Rathgeber. Her body was found at the Alcoa Soccer fields in Newburgh in April of 2017. Hagan is facing charges of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice. The judge in his last trial declared a mistrial after two days of testimony after a group of jurors allegedly saw Hagan in a holding cell. A security guard also overheard those jurors calling Hagan “weird.”

Hagan’s attorney, Mark Phillips shares his thoughts on a very unusual circumstance. Attorney Phillips says, “It is a rare occasion that you have to retrial a case and I think that through no fault of prosecutor arrests we had to start over so it’s been my experience one retrial we had that was pretty easy and efficient and I have no reason to believe we won’t get it finished the second time.”

Hagan will go to trial on May 30th in Warrick County which is expected to last two to three weeks. If found guilty, Hagan could face life in prison.

Comments

comments