Trial Date Rescheduled for Stephanie Tenbarge

The trial date has been reset for the former ECHO Housing executive director. Stephanie Tenbarge was scheduled to go to court April 8th but has been moved to September 16th at 9 a.m.

The trial will take place in front of Judge Richard Young at the Federal Building. She was formally indicted on three counts of theft.

She is alleged to have embezzled funds from ECHO by making unauthorized payments to herself, using ECHO funds to pay for personal goods, services, and property taxes, and issuing unauthorized payroll checks to herself.

When employed at ECHO, Tenbarge was responsible for bookkeeping, balancing bank statements, and preparing financial reports and records for ECHO’s Board of Directors to approve. Tenbarge maintained and controlled ECHO’s checking accounts and had the ability to direct funds from the organization’s accounts to herself and other individuals.

