Trial Date Pushed Back For Man Accused Of Killing Wife, Attacking Daughters October 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The trial date is pushed back for the man accused of killing his wife and attacking his daughters earlier this year. Clint Loehrlein was supposed to go to trial on October 30th, but the date is being pushed back until 2018.

Loehrlein is accused of shooting and stabbing his wife and twin daughters in January. The incident happened at the family’s Darmstadt home. His wife, Sherry died at the home from a gunshot wound.

His daughters were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The trial was pushed back because Loehrlein’s attorney said he needed more time.

Loehrlein is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on January 10, 2018 at 8:30 a.m.

His jury trial is pushed back to February 12, 2018 at 8 a.m.

