Trial Date Pushed Back Again For Man Accused of Killing Halee Rathgeber

January 8th, 2018
Evansville, Indiana

The murder trial for a Warrick County man is pushed back for a second time.

The new trial date is set for May 1st at 8:30 a.m.

Isaiah Hagan is accused of killing USI Nursing student Halee Rathgeber in April.

Her body was found at the Alcoa Soccer Fields in Newburgh.

Hagan was originally scheduled to stand trial in October but was pushed back to January 18th which is no longer the case.

Prosecutors are seeking life without the chance of parole in this case.

