Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Pushed Back For Man Accused in Deadly Crash September 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A new trial date is set for the man accused of killing two children and their father during a car accident in Evansville.

Frederick McFarland’s trial date was pushed back later this year.

He’s charged with resisting law enforcement in connection with the deaths of 7-month-old Prince, 2-year-old Princess Carter, and their father Terrence Barker.

Last November, the Evansville Police department attempted to stop McFarland while driving, but they say he sped away and crashed into another car on Linwood and Monroe Avenue.

McFarland’s trial date is set to begin December 17th in Vanderburgh County.

Comments

comments