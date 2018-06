Home Indiana Trial Date Pushed Back For Noblesville School Shooter June 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The court hearing for the 13-year-old accused of opening fire at a Noblesville, Indiana middle school is pushed back.

The suspect in the May 25th shooting was supposed to be in court this week for a fact-finding hearing but his defense attorney asked for more time.

The boy is accused of shooting teacher Jason Seaman and 13-year-old classmate Ella Whistler inside the middle school.

His hearing has been rescheduled for September 10th.

Comments

comments