The trial date has been reset for the man accused of stabbing his father to death in Vanderburgh County.

Mark Hillyer was scheduled to go to trial April 25th.

His trial will now be held June 12th in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

Hillyer is accused of stabbing his 78-year-old father back in June.

The man died later at the hospital.

The court has entered a not guilty plea on Hillyer’s behalf.

Mark Hillyer is being held without bond.

