Trial Date Moved For Pike Co. Man Accused of Killing Dogs November 26th, 2018

The trial date for a Pike County man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend’s dogs has been moved.

Jordan Hunt’s original trial date was scheduled for February 4th but has been moved to May 8th.

Hunt is accused of killing the dogs back in September. His ex-girlfriend and the dog’s owner posted on facebook asking for help after she realized the dogs were missing.

The dogs were later found by someone passing by County Road 200 North near Hazelton. Authorities say the dogs had been shot then set on fire.

A pre-trial conference is set in January.

