Trial Date Delayed for Man in Reckless Homicide Case

Sentencing is delayed for a man who has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. David Dimmett was supposed to be sentenced Monday but Vanderburgh Superior Court reset the hearing for Wednesday.

Dimmett was accused of selling heroin to 35-year-old Kourtney Fields causing his death. Dimmett was originally charged with murder but he entered a plea deal earlier this month pleading guilty to reckless homicide.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. in Vanderburgh Superior Court.

