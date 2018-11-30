Trial Date Changed for Evansville Murder Suspect

One of the suspects in the murder of D’Angelo White now has a new trial date.

Derrick Butts is one of four suspects accused of the murder of White that occurred on January 1st of this year.

Derrick Butts, Charissa Robinson, Mykel Blair, and Noah Coleman are facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery resulting in death, and attempted robbery resulting in death.

Investigators believe Robinson lured White to South Bedford Avenue to buy marijuana from him. Police believe the drug deal was arranged with the purpose of robbing White.

Authorities believe Blair was the person who shot White during the robbery. White drove off, but crashed shortly after into a home on Washington Avenue. But Police say he told them “in my phone, she set me up” before he died.

Butts will appear in Vanderburgh Circuit Court on March 11th at 8:00AM.

