Trial Begins for Suspect Allegedly Involved in Fatal Shooting in Henderson

The trial for one of two men accused in the gun fight that killed a teen last year will begin Tuesday. Joshua Bumphus will stand trial starting at 9A.M. in Henderson County Circuit Court.

Bumphus appeared Monday for a reviewing hearing. Police say in November of last year, Bumphus and Elijah Roberts got into a gunfight and 17-year-old Autumn Burkhart was killed in the crossfire.

It took two weeks for police to sort out which bullet form which gun hit Burkhart. After the investigation Roberts was charged with murder, while Bumphus faces first degree assault charges.

