Trial Begins for the Man Accused of Killing Henderson Teen May 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

The trial begins for one of the men charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Henderson woman. Elijah Roberts is accused of shooting and killing Autumn Burkhart last fall.

Police say a dispute between Roberts and Joshua Bumphus is to blame for the deadly shooting of Autumn Burkhart in November. Officers say when Roberts and Bumphus shot at each other – Burkhardt was hit in the crossfire.

Jury selection wrapped up, and opening arguments were heard. The prosecution started presenting its case.

His trial continues Wednesday, May 17th.

