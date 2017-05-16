Trial Begins for the Man Accused of Killing Henderson Teen
The trial begins for one of the men charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Henderson woman. Elijah Roberts is accused of shooting and killing Autumn Burkhart last fall.
Police say a dispute between Roberts and Joshua Bumphus is to blame for the deadly shooting of Autumn Burkhart in November. Officers say when Roberts and Bumphus shot at each other – Burkhardt was hit in the crossfire.
Jury selection wrapped up, and opening arguments were heard. The prosecution started presenting its case.
His trial continues Wednesday, May 17th.