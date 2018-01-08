Home Indiana Evansville Trial Begins For Man Accused of Evansville Rescue Mission Shooting January 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The trial begins for a man who is believed to have fired shots into the Evansville Rescue Mission. The trial comes after the man refused to accept a plea agreement earlier January.

Police say in March Ronnie Ricketts bypassed security checkpoints at the ERM. Ricketts shot out a window and walked through the broken glass.

That’s when Ricketts pointed one of his guns at a man’s face and walked away when he put his hands up. Since the incident, extra security measures are in place at ERM.

Ricketts trial will continue Wednesday.

