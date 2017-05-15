Home Indiana Evansville Trial Begins for Lucky Lady Murder Suspect in Vanderburgh County May 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The trial begins for the man involved in a deadly shooting at the Lucky Lady Bar in Evansville. Gerrod Pointer is accused of the shooting death of Maurice Heyward in February of 2016. His jury trial began Monday morning around 8 a.m.

After the jury was seated both sides presented their cases. The state was presenting before court went into recess.

The shooting last year happened outside of the Lucky Lady. Pointer was originally arrested at a gas station in Wichita, Kansas and then brought to Evansville to face murder charges.

The trial will pick back up Tuesday, May 16th at 8 a.m. in Vanderburgh County Court.

