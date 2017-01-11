Trial Begins For Kentucky Murder Suspect

Update: The jury for the trial of Norman Barassi is chosen and opening statements begin in a Hopkins County murder trial.

Norman Barassi is facing charges in connection with a 2014 murder case. His trial is expected to continue over the next few days.

Previous: Norman Barassi is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Phelps’ body was discovered in a pond in Nebo, Kentucky in May 2014.

Until last year, both Barassi and Zachary McPeak were charged with his death, but McPeak admitted to authorities that he was only with Barassi when the murder occurred.

McPeak plead guilty to complicity to commit first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. McPeak is set to be sentenced February 20th at 10:30 a.m.

Comments

comments