Trial Begins For Motel 6 Stabbing Suspect

A jury is seated and opening arguments begin in a Vanderburgh County murder trial. Ryan Connors is from East Saint Louis and is accused of stabbing two people and killing one of them at the Motel 6 on U.S. 41 last year then taking off in a stolen van.

Monday, a jury was seated and opening arguments got underway. Connors is charged with murder, kidnapping, robbery and criminal confinement.

He was later found in Lexington, Kentucky. Police say the victims had no ties to Evansville and were in town to raise money for their church.

According to the victim, Connors asked them to take him back to their hometown in North Carolina so he could join their church. However, when he showed up he allegedly stabbed both people in the motel room and stole $1,000 cash.

The trial will continue Tuesday.

