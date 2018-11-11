The Tri-States Newest Spell Bowl Champions

A southwestern Indiana school is celebrating a state academic championship.

The North Posey Vikings have just become the Class 3 Indiana Spell Bowl Champions. The Spell Bowl is an academic competition similar to the term Spelling Bee. Teams earing the right to go to the state competition by scoring high in local meets.

Mount Vernon and Northeast Dubois also made it to the state competition.

44News would like to give a big Congratulations to the North Posey Vikings on their victory!

