Tri-Staters Tested On Their Presidential Knowledge

Today is President’s Day. For many people in the Tri-state, it’s a day off of work, or school But the true meaning of this day is honoring former presidents.

Tri-staters are being tested on their presidential knowledge. And many might not know about the president who created the idiom that took the country by storm… a colloquialism we still use everyday.

BK Alder, Angelos, said, “Ok? I’m really fascinated by this question. Like the term OK. That’s OK. That’s OK, George Bush. I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Clay Krebsbach, Evansville resident, said, “Wilson? President Wilson?”

“No…it was Martin Van Buren.”

Many states still observe President’s Day, but some celebrate Washington’s birthday instead.

