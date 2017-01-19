Tri-Staters Reflect on Obama’s Presidency

On President Obama’s last day in office, the Tri-State looks back on his eight years in the White House.

Sixty-two percent of Americans approve of how Obama has handled his time in office.

That’s the third highest approcal rating of a president leaving the White House, after Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan.

Like many presidents, Obama’s list of accomplishments is long.

In 2009, he signed the $787 billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to spark economic growth across the country. In 2010, he was able to pass Health Care Reform, the Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare. And ended the war in Iraq in 2011.

“So I am sad to see him go,” said Obama supporter, Nikki Hodgen. “I’ve enjoyed seeing him in office and I think it’s been a good eight years.”

Donald Trump’s inaugural swearing in ceremony begins Friday at 10:30 a.m Central time.



