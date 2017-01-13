Some Tri-Staters Make Their Way to Trump’s Inauguration

We are just a week away from a new president here in the states. Some tri-state natives are getting ready to head to the National Mall to see President-elect Donald Trump get sworn into office.

A couple of students from Warrick County are packing their bags for their chance to see the transition of power. They are getting this opportunity as part of the National 4H Council. But it’s not all youngsters on their way to the Capitol, some seasoned political veterans are going as well.

Brenda Goff says, “I’m looking forward to going back, yes it’s actualy my fourth one I attended the final ball for president (George) H.W. Bush and then the two balls for W. Actually the last ball for president George W Bush I was a host of it. ”

Goff says there have been protesters at past presidential inaugurations and balls she has attended. She expects there to be protestors as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

