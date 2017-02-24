Home Indiana Evansville Tri-State Women in STEM Careers Work to Show Girls the “Beauty of Engineering” February 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Tri-state women in STEM careers are working to show young girls the “Beauty of Engineering”. To do just that they are offering an event for girls from fourth through eighth grades. Organizers say it’s a way for young girls to meet with professional women in the STEM field and learn about potential careers that may spark an interest within them. They say the boys have had a program like this for quite some time, but girls did not.

This event will be held Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. It will be on the University of Evansville campus in the Koch Center for Engineering and Science. The cost is $10 for each participant. Enrollment is limited to the first 200 girls. Individuals and organizations are welcome.

For more information and registration forms, send an email to twiSTEM.evv@gmail.com.

