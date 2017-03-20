Tri-State Woman To Take School Lunch Issue To D.C.

One food service manager from Daviess County Schools is headed to the hill in Washington, D.C. next month. Donna Richard, a manager at Meadow Lands Elementary, is the only food worker in Kentucky to receive a scholarship from the Kentucky Food Service Association. The scholarship pays for Richard’s trip to talk with legislators about changes she believes should be made in the school meals.

Donna Richard said, “Well, I would just like for it to be put back in our hands a little bit more from state to state for us to decide how much of this or what we need to do with our lunches, instead of people in Washington telling us this is what we need to do.”

Richard says she will speak with lawmakers on April 3rd and is excited for the opportunity to do so.

