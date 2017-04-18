Tri-State Woman Celebrates Huge Milestone

One tri-state woman is celebrating a huge milestone. Newburgh Healthcare Center held a big birthday party for Dorothy Amos, better known to her friends as “Dottie”, who is 104 years young today. She is 104 years old, but she is still going strong.

Dottie has been living at Newburgh Healthcare for five years. Employees and the other residents decided to throw her a birthday party with presents, a birthday cake and even champagne.

Dottie has attended more than 40 Kentucky Derbys in her lifetime.

Comments

comments