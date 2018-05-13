Tri-State Welcomes The Unseasonably Warm Temperatures

With temperatures hitting the upper 80s to low 90s across the Tri-State Sunday. Many spent their Mother’s day outdoors rather than indoor. With the second coldest April, it seemed as if spring would never come but now it’s May and it feels like summer.

Evansville recorded its second warmest Mother’s Day since 1897 with a high of 90 degrees. Falling two degrees shy of the record high set back in 1962.

For Sarah Stahl of Evansville, she said, “I like it a lot, it kind of went from winter to summer really quickly, but I’m enjoying it a lot better.”

People were out enjoying what Mother Nature delivered, whether they were walking along the river or in a boat on the river. Others were riding bikes, flying kites and even exercising.

One way to refresh is at Roy Boy Shaved Ice on the Eastside of Evansville. Many were out enjoying the 30 flavors of shaved ice they have to offer.

Lexi Gray has been working their for four to five years, “It’s kind of like a little local place no one really knows about unless you’re from here but being on Green River it gets a lot of traffic.”

With dew points expected to increase this week, that means it will start to feel very sticky and tropical-like across the Tri-State.

Comments

comments