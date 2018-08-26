Tri-State Welcomes Home Highland Challenger Champions

The Highland Challenger League accomplished its goal of going to the Little League World Series and playing in the Challenger Exhibition Game.

It took nearly eight months and $160,000, but the payoff was worth any dollar amount.

The players wore smiles on their faces all weekend long and the community capped off a perfect weekend with a parade fit for champions.

It was an honor to travel to Williamsport, Pa. with the team and see first-hand the appreciation from the Challenger families.

