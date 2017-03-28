44News | Evansville, IN

Tri-State Weather Outlook In a Nutshell to April 17

Tri-State Weather Outlook In a Nutshell to April 17

March 28th, 2017 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Clouds/some sun with 60s to 70 will give way to upper 60s to upper 70s north to south tomorrow with partly cloudy skies & windy conditions.

Line of storms (in weakening mode) will pass late Wednesday night-Thursday morning with isolated severe gusts possible west of U.S. 41.

This may be followed by sun & then perhaps a new line of t’storms afternoon-evening with some severe threat, especially over western Kentucky.  Highs in the lower to upper 70s are likely.

Friday looks cooler & showery with highs near 60 to the lower 60s.

Weekend looks dry at the moment with highs near 60 to the upper 60s with lows in the 30s & 40s.

Looks like some rain early next week, then a SURGE of very warm weather with highs in the 80s.

Following this surge of warmth & perhaps a round of severe weather, below-normal temperatures may dominate April 10-17.  Normal high/low for that period is 68/44.

Rainfall now-April 17 trends average out near normal (Normal:  2.50″).

 

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.