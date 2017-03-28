Tri-State Weather Outlook In a Nutshell to April 17

Clouds/some sun with 60s to 70 will give way to upper 60s to upper 70s north to south tomorrow with partly cloudy skies & windy conditions.

Line of storms (in weakening mode) will pass late Wednesday night-Thursday morning with isolated severe gusts possible west of U.S. 41.

This may be followed by sun & then perhaps a new line of t’storms afternoon-evening with some severe threat, especially over western Kentucky. Highs in the lower to upper 70s are likely.

Friday looks cooler & showery with highs near 60 to the lower 60s.

Weekend looks dry at the moment with highs near 60 to the upper 60s with lows in the 30s & 40s.

Looks like some rain early next week, then a SURGE of very warm weather with highs in the 80s.

Following this surge of warmth & perhaps a round of severe weather, below-normal temperatures may dominate April 10-17. Normal high/low for that period is 68/44.

Rainfall now-April 17 trends average out near normal (Normal: 2.50″).

Chad Evans



