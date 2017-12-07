Tri-State Weather Outlook In a Nutshell
Looks like the coldest night since February 3 is ahead. We will drop to around 17 with clearing skies & diminishing wind.
After sun & 38 tomorrow, it will cloud up with a wave of some scattered snow showers (mainly northeast of Evansville) Friday night-Saturday morning.
A dusting is possible here & there…..mainly northeast of Evansville. With windy conditions & sun/clouds, highs Saturday will run near 34.
After 51 then falling Monday (after sun & near 39 Sunday) , the rest of the week looks cold, especially Wedesday (highs in the 20s). Some spotty flurries/snow showers may occur at times Tuesday-Wednesday.
We may warm briefly to 40s to 50 at end of next week before another Arctic blast arrives.
A very sharp warm-up may occur near Christmas with 50s & 60s, but Arctic air may follow.
Potential of organized wintry precipitation & all snow will increase as we end December & move into January.