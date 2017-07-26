Tri-State Weather Outlook Now-Friday

Isolated storms are possible this afternoon with partly cloudy skies & highs 91-96 & heat indices 100-110. Winds will run south to southwest at 8-15 mph.

The leftovers of an MCS or complex of storms to our northwest (with severe weather) will move in tonight with some rainfall & storms possible. Some of this may last as late as Thursday morning. Lows will run in the 69-74 range.

Then, it get a bit complicated. MCV from the northwest may be the trigger for new storms in the afternoon-evening. A few of these storms may be severe weather mainly a wind threat. However, that threat is based on how much sun appears & how unstable it gets Thursday afternoon. Decent shear for late July will ramp up, so organizing, gradually-morphing line may develop.

However, there is still some uncertainty about how this will develop.

All this said, entire Tri-State is under SLIGHT RISK of severe weather for tomorrow, mainly late in the day to evening for wind. Went for highs varying from 84 in the north to 94 in the southwest & around 88 in the Evansville area with muggy conditions.

