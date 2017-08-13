Tri-State Weather Outlook to Next Weekend In a Nutshell

A few spotty showers/t’showers are possible tonight-tomorrow with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will run 64-68, followed by 82-87 tomorrow from northwest to southeast & 84 in the Evansville area.

It looks as if the heat & humidity are going to build in quickly. Tuesday looks hot & humid with highs at 88-91 with peak heat indices of 92-96 with partly cloudy skies.

Clusters of t’storms will be riding on the periphery of the upper ridge & along a cold front to our northeast & northeast Wednesday-Thursday. A few t’storms are possible Wednesday to Wednesday night, while better t’storm coverage will tend to occur Thursday as the tail end or outflow boundary from complex of t’storms to our northeast pops new t’storms in the area.

A few t’storms may skim by Friday, while the weekend looks rather dry at the moment.

However, it will stay hot & humid Tuesday right through next weekend with highs near 90 to 94 & lows near 70 to 75. Daily heat indices will peak near 94 to 101.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



