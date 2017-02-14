The Tri-State Weather Outlook to March 25

SOME MEMORIES OF FEBRUARY-MARCH 2012 IN THIS REGIME

WARM, DRIER PATTERN, BUT PERIOD OF SOME COOLER WEATHER IN MARCH BEFORE TEMPERATURES SURGE WELL ABOVE NORMAL AGAIN……..

This pattern looks dominated by the southeastern upper ridge expanding northward & much of the cold bottled up in the western U.S. & over the Northeast U.S. Temperatures early next week will flirt with all-time record high levels for the month of February from Minnesota & Wisconsin to the Dakotas & perhaps some areas of Iowa, Nebraska & Illinois. Precipitation amounts look below-normal here, overall for this period.

There is really only one opportunity for snowfall here (& it would be wet, sloppy & not last)………..centered in mid-March.

To put this recent warmth into perspective, the 99 at Magnum, Oklahoma tied the Oklahoma state record for February this past weekend.

It was Goodland, Kansas’ earliest 87-degree reading on record by one month! The old record earliest was 87 on March 10, 1989.

Since 1872, the earliest 80 at Denver was March 16, 2015, but +80 was reported. Farmville, in northern Virginia saw 84 this weekend at the airport & low to mid-80s were common places from Virginia to Georgia to southern Alabama to Arkansas.

Widespread drought is intensifying in the Plains & re-intensifying in the South, but the snowstorms in the Northeast are alleviating some of the long-term Extreme Drought conditions.

TONIGHT-FRIDAY MORNING:

A few sprinkles/light showers are possible south of the Western Kentucky Parkway this evening, followed by thinning clouds northwest to southeast & lows 28-35 (31 Evansville area).

High/mid clouds will completely exit tomorrow with a period of some fair weather cumulus possible. Highs will run 38-44 (42 Evansville area), followed by 24-27 tomorrow night (25 Evansville area) with mostly clear skies.

Thursday looks mostly sunny & warmer with highs 51-57 (54 Evansville area). Lows of only 35-40 are likely Thursday night (38 Evansville area).

FRIDAY-SUNDAY MORNING:

Friday looks mostly sunny with highs of 58-65, followed by 40-46 Friday night. Saturday may be partly cloudy (mostly cloudy in the southeastern areas) with highs 63-67. The cooler readings will tend to be in the southeast. Some data suggests a few showers, mainly over the southeast, on Saturday. Coverage looks low & given uncertainties, I am leaving that out of the forecast for now.

Sunday just looks partly cloudy with highs 66-71 (69 Evansville area) after beginning the day at lows of 47-51.

MONDAY-TUESDAY:

It looks partly cloudy, breezy to windy (from the south & southwest) & dry during this time period with unusually warm highs of 69-75 (70 Evansville area) & lows of 50-57. Tuesday night will see lows at only 59-66 with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday is trending mostly cloudy & windy (from the south-southwest) with some showers developing. They do not look heavy, nor concentrated. Totals of 0.15-0.35″ are possible, per latest analysis. Highs of 68-73 are possible. It does not look unstable nor moist enough for big rains or severe weather. Once this cold front passes, we should drop into the 42-50 range Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22-MARCH 2:

Temperatures look still mild with highs generally in the 50s & 60s & lows in the 30s. It looks rather dry, until March 2. Latest data suggests more widespread, soaking rainfall then.

February 14-March 2 data shows that we may only see 15-25% of our normal rainfall for this period.

MARCH 3-9:

Temps look slightly below normal at first, followed by near normal temperatures. Precipitation looks near normal.

MARCH 10-17:

Ensemble & analog data shows trend of below-normal temperatures of 4-9 degrees (so not excessive), on average with precipitation below normal. This is our only chance to get snowfall to March 31, it appears.

MARCH 18-31:

Big southeastern ridge may dominate with temperatures 12-25 degrees above normal with cold weather in the western U.S.

Heavy precipitation (150-300% of normal) will occur California & Nevada to Arizona & Texas February 14-March 31.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments