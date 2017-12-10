Tri-State Weather Outlook to the End of January

Despite the much, much colder weather recently, the first few days of December were so warm that above normal max temperatures still dominate the area. The first 9 days have averaged the warmest since 2012.

Data & image courtesy of Oregon State University:

Cold snap this week will be replacing by warmth by next weekend as supply of cold air is bled. It still looks quite dry.

All images of the U.S. CFS2 model data courtesy of Dr. Ryan Maue:

It continues to look like a period of pre-Christmas warmth in our area with the bitterly cold air being locked up in central & northeastern Canada. Multiple days in the 50s to the 60s are likely with some rain & t’storms ahead. A burst of above normal precipitation also accompanies the warmth.

Check out the intense cold building for around & after Christmas!

Around Christmas & into early January, cold, cold weather looks to dominate with all of U.S. east of Rockies averaging below to much-below normal temperature-wise. Looks like the coldest weather of the winter, so far.

Even mid to late January, the trend is for below normal temperatures to dominate. However, mid-January analog shows moderation with a brief spurt of above normal temperatures with even some possible t’storms.

After cold in

Although dry weather may first accompany this cold, there are signs of wetter pattern ensuing with time. This means, increasing potential of icy mix & snow.

First:

Then:

In late January, there is a sign of warm spurt with spring burst in the end of January before another Arctic surge arrives. Wetter weather (rain, not snow or mix) will likely accompany this surge of warmth.

EPS data courtesy of Dr. Ryan Maue:

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments