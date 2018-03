Pattern looks wetter & warmer than normal overall now-April 5.

It looks wetter & cooler than normal overall April 6-16.

It looks wetter than normal with greater potential of above normal severe weather frequency to early May. Also, temperature look to average slightly below normal in our northern counties & around normal elsewhere.

