Tri-State Weather Forecast In a Nutshell

A few isolated storms are possible tonight (with lows 68-73), followed by a few spotty storms Sunday with partly cloudy skies & hot, humid conditions. Highs will run 91-95 with heat indices 99-107.

Some spotty storms are likely Monday with clouds & sun & highs 90-95 with heat indices 97-107. Average cloud coverage for eclipse time will run 30-50% with cumulus around & the tops of t’storms being blown off, creating areas of thick cirrus/altostratus.

Worst case scenario is seen in the NAM model with it showing a large MCS or complex of heavy storms gelling & morphing (as multiple storm clusters converge together) over western & central Illinois in the morning & then it weakening with southeast movement (though new storms might fire on the outflow boundary over western Kentucky), putting a thick shield of convective debri (cloud cover) that would nearly, if not, completely obscure the sun over part of the area, namely the max viewing zone.

Storms are likely Tuesday with isolated severe storms possible. Main swath of widespread severe weather is setting up northeast of the area. Highs looks to run in the 90s, followed by dry, cooler less humid weather by late week with highs 80-85 & lows 55-60.

Chad Evans



