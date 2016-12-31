Tri-State Weather Brief

Winds will be gusty today from the southwest (to 38 mph) with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Light rain will continue to move through with the best coverage/potential along & south of a Harrisburg to Princeton to Shoals line. The light rain will taper to a few spotty light showers/drizzle this evening-tonight with diminishing winds.

After 44-52 today & 29 to 39 tonight, highs Sunday will run 45-52. With mostly cloudy to cloudy skies Sunday, some rain & drizzle is possible, mainly along & south of I-64.

Periodic rainfall & t’storms are likely Monday-Tuesday AM with highs 58-67. An isolated severe t’storm or two is possible over western Kentucky.

Temperatures will fall Tuesday from 54-65 early to 37-49 later in the day with gusty northwest winds to 35 mph.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



