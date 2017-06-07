Tri-State Weather Brief to July 18

This week looks nice & comfortable, but it will turn rapidly warmer Friday & onward.

90-94 will dominate Saturday through much of next week, though some t’storms are possible mid to late next week with a couple isolated t’storms Tuesday.

Overall, blending any rainfall/temp undulations, the temperature trend to July 18 looks above normal for the area(+1 to 2F) & the precipitation looks below normal (-1 to 2.50″ overall).

There are often localized areas in summer that see much more or much less rain than others given the haphazard nature of convection.

It looks overall much wetter in the southern U.S. & over the northern tier of the U.S. with the central U.S./Ohio Valley to parts of Mid-Atlantic staying drier than normal. In fact, given the high likelihood of tropical systems late June-July along the Gulf Coast to Florida, some rainfall there may be well above normal.

NORMAL FOR NOW-JULY 20: 89/67 & 5.85″

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



