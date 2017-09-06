Tri-State Volunteers Headed To Help Those In Irma’s Path

Hurricane Irma a storm of historic proportions. It has already left a path of destruction across several Caribbean islands.

Mandatory evacuations are underway in some parts of Florida, and officials declared a state of emergency for all Florida counties.

First responders in Florida are getting ready for what is certain to be a major disaster, while locally, the Red Cross of Southern Indiana is kicking into high gear. Several of their volunteers are already in Florida to helping prepare for Hurricane Irma.

Officials at the Red Cross say they say they need money to fund the relief effort.

“The best thing to donate is dollars,” Theo Boots, the Executive Director of the Red Cross of Southern Indiana, said. “A lot of people don’t understand that. But it does take money to sort, time to sort the items, to store the items, to ship the items.”

“So the best and fastest way is to donate dollars.”

The Red Cross also needs volunteers from the Tri-State who are willing to go to disaster zones.

“If you’re not already trained, it would be a week or so to get you trained if you’re willing to deploy.”

Training happens on site in Evansville, and focuses on teaching people what they need to know to be effective.

Meanwhile, in South Florida, emergency operations teams are getting ready for possible devastation.

Charlotte county, Florida unexpectedly took the brunt of Hurricane Charley in 2004. A sudden turn sent the hurricane roaring over Punta Gorda, leaving destruction in its wake after many thought it would hit land further north.

“Historically, Hurricane Charley is remembered as one of those storms that caught people off guard,” Patrick Fuller, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Charlotte County, said.

That experience has emergency officials in Florida warning everyone in advance of Hurricane Irma making landfall.

“We don’t have an abundance of shelters in our area,” Fuller said, “and there’s no guarantee that the storm conditions will allow us to open shelters. So we urge them to have a plan in place.”

Part of that plan requires having an evacuation route. Officials say traffic is already getting heavy along the two main freeways headed north from Florida.

Closer to home, volunteers from the Red Cross are headed south, straight to where the hurricane is expected to wreak havoc.

“Right now, we have people on the ground, preparing,” Boots said. “So we are bringing our materials, our supplies, we’re checking the shelters. We are equipped to shelter over a 120,000 people if necessary.”

If you want to help volunteer or make a donation, give the Red Cross of Southern Indiana a call. Their number is 812-471-7200. They’ll also be putting on a telethon to raise money on Thursday. 44-news will join that effort.

