Tri-State Veterans Land Back Home After Honor Flight

Flags were raised at the Evansville Regional Airport as the community came out to salute tri-state veterans who landed in Evansville from a one day trip to Washington D.C.

Families and friends of loved ones who served among the front lines of war gathered at the airport to welcome them back home. The eldest attendee who flew on the honor flight was 97 year old, WWII veteran John Weaver. A WWII general also joined in for the ride along with three married couples who got to sight see the attractions around Washington D.C.

The event certainly brought smiles to many faces at the welcome home parade. A secretary of the Honor Flight describes the feeling, “Seeing their faces when they see the crowd because we tell them hey you’re gonna come back and there’s a welcome home and your family will be there so they’re expecting you know their daughter, their son their grandkids.”

A daughter of a veteran says, “It’s just amazing that they could get recognized, get their home welcoming that they probably never got.”

A WWII veteran who flew on the first Honor Flight says, “You got to go to experience to know what it’s like and the only way you’re gonna know what it’s like if you go.”

44News’ very own Lauren Leslie will partake in the next honor flight that is scheduled for November. To learn more about the honor flight, click here.

