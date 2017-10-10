Tri-State Veteran Sheds Light On Mental Health Issues

Today marks the 25th observance of World Mental Health Awareness Day. Around the world organizations are shedding light on some of the hardest mental battles a person can go through.

Here in the Tri-state the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs spoke about what services are available to veterans when looking for help. They talked about some of the warning signs for PTSD, which many coming home from war can suffer from. And what loved ones can do if they see a veteran suffering.

Veterans Benefits Field Representative Johnny Allen said, “They need to be talking. One characteristic of many of our veterans especially our wartime veterans is they kind of hold things in and they don’t tell people when they are hurting. And so my advice is you find somebody that you can trust and talk to them. Holding things in tends to make it worse.”

PTSD is associated with panic disorders that can lead to aggression and uncontrolled outbursts. Psychiatric care is available to our local veterans.

The Veterans Crisis Line also provides immediate service involving local law enforcement to those who need urgent care.

Call the Veterans Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 then Press 1, or text any message to 838255.

For more information, visit Veterans Crisis Hotline.

